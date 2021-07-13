Cancel
Greeley, CO

2021 Arts Picnic

By Greeley Tribune
The Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 42nd Annual Arts Picnic is a Greeley tradition held in beautiful historic Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley, Colorado. COVID may have kept us from gathering in 2020, but it will not take 2021 from us! We look forward to another Arts Picnic and picking up where we left off. With some social distancing, adherence to state-sanctioned and CDC guidelines to protect our guests, vendors, entertainers, and staff, the Arts Picnic will be back and in full swing. We are getting back to the roots of it being a “picnic” and encourage folks to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to comfortably enjoy the entertainment and food court festivities.

