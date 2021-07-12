Colorado now averaging fewer than 10,000 vaccine doses administered per day

Colorado averaged fewer than 10,000 vaccine doses administered per day over the first week in July, the lowest average since vaccinations began in earnest six months ago. Discounting July 4, which saw just over 1,000 doses administered on the holiday, the state averaged roughly 8,446 doses per day between June 30 and July 7, the last day that complete data is available. It's the latest in a steady drop in vaccine uptake here, according to data published daily by the state, continuing a trend that began in early April and has remained consistent since.