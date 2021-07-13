2022 Kia Ceed Facelift First Official Image Released, Debuts July 14
The third-generation Ceed has been around for a little over three years and Kia is ready to give its compact car a nip and tuck. Ahead of tomorrow's premiere, the Korean brand has released a disappointingly low-res image showing three different flavors of its VW Golf competitor. From left to right, we're dealing with the ProCeed GT swoopy wagon, Ceed GT Line hatch, and the Ceed conventional wagon with a plug-in hybrid setup and GT Line spec.www.motor1.com
