2022 Kia Ceed Facelift First Official Image Released, Debuts July 14

Kia is one of our favorite automakers at the moment, and we're not alone. The company is enjoying its best sales year ever, and we expect that popularity to only increase if the spy shots of a mid-engined sports car show what we hope is a new product offering from the Korean automaker. While we're on the subject of spy shots, we've just come across a video of the next Kia Telluride parked under loads of canvas camouflage. Fortunately, there are still quite a few details we can pick up from the imagery.