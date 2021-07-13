Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dade City, FL

Intense Pasco County Deputy-Involved Shooting In Dade City, One Man Dead

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX9hy_0av8BmM600

DADE CITY, FL. – One man is dead after an armed barricaded situation Monday night.

According to Pasco County Sheriff, at approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were attempting to locate an individual to serve warrants when the individual fired shots from inside a residence towards deputies outside.

Deputies say the individual continued to fire at deputies after they moved back for cover. The individual refused to come out of the residence peacefully.

According to investigators, the man shot himself and died at the scene. No deputies were injured after the individual fired at them.

“I thank God deputies are safe from this situation and that they’ll all be going home,” Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “It’s sad for his family that he choose to shoot at law enforcement officers and then take his own life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYyIm_0av8BmM600

Deputies said the man has a long criminal history with over 20 previous arrests.

“It is a stressful situation for them. It’s a stressful situation for their families, “said Sheriff Chris Nocco. “You know, to get the call, ‘Hey, I was just in a shooting’ or ‘Someone was shooting at me.’ These are the type of things that don’t appear on law enforcement shows, but in reality, is what our members go through.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Dade City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Dade City, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pasco County Sheriff#Pasco Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Cold Case: 2019 Murder Of Donta Allen

TAMPA, FL. – On September 15, 2019, shortly after 9 p.m., at Palifox Street E. near 44th Street N., an adult male, identified as Donta Allen, was found suffering from upper body trauma. Donta died as a result of his injuries. Law Enforcement learned approximately 20 minutes before Donta’s murder,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Man Arrested After Hijacking Ambulance With A Patient, EMTs Inside

Police arrested a man who reportedly hijacked an ambulance in Houston, Texas, with a patient and emergency medical technician inside, Click2Houston reported Friday. The suspect was later arrested by the Houston Police Department (HPD) on a freeway, according to Click2Houston. Both emergency medical technicians (EMT) weren’t injured and the patient was taken to the hospital by another ambulance.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Steps Down, Announces Retirement

TAMPA, FL. – At a press conference on Monday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced his retirement. “I wanted to share some news that I shared with my dedicated team here at Tampa Police Department just a few hours ago. Today, I’m announcing my retirement from my role, as chief of police for the Tampa Police Department, My retirement will be effective September 10th,” said Police Chief Dugan.

Comments / 1

Community Policy