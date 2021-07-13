Intense Pasco County Deputy-Involved Shooting In Dade City, One Man Dead

DADE CITY, FL. – One man is dead after an armed barricaded situation Monday night.

According to Pasco County Sheriff, at approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were attempting to locate an individual to serve warrants when the individual fired shots from inside a residence towards deputies outside.

Deputies say the individual continued to fire at deputies after they moved back for cover. The individual refused to come out of the residence peacefully.

According to investigators, the man shot himself and died at the scene. No deputies were injured after the individual fired at them.

“I thank God deputies are safe from this situation and that they’ll all be going home,” Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “It’s sad for his family that he choose to shoot at law enforcement officers and then take his own life.”

Deputies said the man has a long criminal history with over 20 previous arrests.

“It is a stressful situation for them. It’s a stressful situation for their families, “said Sheriff Chris Nocco. “You know, to get the call, ‘Hey, I was just in a shooting’ or ‘Someone was shooting at me.’ These are the type of things that don’t appear on law enforcement shows, but in reality, is what our members go through.”

