Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In the trenches of U.S.' Culture War

By Claude Milot Columnist
Daily Advance
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWars have been part of history ever since humanoids discovered that the sharpened sticks they used to hunt game could also be wielded to kill their enemies. The development of bronze to forge swords coincided with the formation of armies of conquest in Europe and Asia. The invention of gunpowder raised the ante with firearms and artillery. Nuclear weapons now threaten the annihilation of the world. Thus has been the march of humanity toward its self-destruction.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Culture War#Arson#Europe#The U S Constitution#Marxist#Critical Race Theory#Crt#Life Liberty#Happiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
EconomyTelegraph

Culture war extremists are obscuring the complex reality of racism

Back in 2018, the ride-share company Uber commissioned economists to calculate its gender earnings gap. The business’s algorithm is specifically designed to be gender neutral in allocating trips. Passengers, likewise, are unaware of their driver’s gender until the latter accepts the ride, ruling out customer-side discrimination. Despite this, though, the economists found that, on average, male drivers on the platform earned 7pc more than females.
Societyyourislandnews.com

The false and dangerous dichotomy of the “culture wars”

Social and cultural anthropologists understand how the culture of a society is changed. A dominant civilization or society most effectively changes a culture when it invades and conquers a subordinate one by force of arms. The losers are forced to change into something entirely different from what they were, if they survive.
Economyheraldmailmedia.com

Billionaires in space at least keeps culture wars out of the news cycle

As we watch our billionaires go blasting off into space, there’s a natural desire to make sense of it all, to determine whether it is a good thing or a bad thing and what effect, if any, it will have on history — and if we put our minds to it, we can all fantasize about a billionaire or two that we might like to launch into space in the hope they might stay there.
ScienceSignalsAZ

This Day In History, July 25th, 2021 – “Heading Towards War”

You will have noticed there has been several ‘This Day In History’ columns pertaining to the Korean War, as it has been 70 years since those events. So now we shall also focus on the events leading up to the 80th anniversary for the entry of the United States into the Second World War, which had already been raging in Europe for two years and in Asia already four years.
Politicscitywatchla.com

Making War Obsolete

Instead, we took the path of nuclear deterrence which is a desperate and bankrupt policy that endangers our very existence. Why have we not abolished war? The late Gene Sharp of the Albert Einstein Institute said it is because people see a need to defend themselves from foreign occupations, coup d’états and/or dictatorial regimes, and we do not know there is another way. The mythology of conventional history as told by the dominators rules our minds. Sharp spent his whole life trying to educate and convince people that there is a more effective way to solve inevitable political conflicts. There is a practical nonviolent substitute for war and violent revolution.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Kennan’s 'Measures Short of War' Applied to U.S.-China Cold War

Before George F. Kennan was appointed Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff in 1947, he lectured at the National War College in Washington, D.C. The National War College had been established after World War II and was located on the grounds of an army post that became Ft. McNair, a short distance from policymakers in the nation’s capital. Kennan’s lectures predated the publication of his seminal “X” article in Foreign Affairs that explained the policy of containment, but he wrote that essay while lecturing and living at the college. Kennan had attained prominence in Washington as a result of the “Long Telegram” he dispatched from Moscow in February 1946.
Theater & Dancemanhattan-institute.org

Can Opera Survive the Culture Wars?

A singer's skin colour has become more important than their voice. What a difference a year makes. In late February 2020, the Scottish Opera mounted a sold-out run of Nixon in China, John Adams’s opera about President Richard Nixon’s 1972 visit to Communist China. The reviews of the production were uniformly glowing: it was “entrancing”, “gripping”, one of the “most rewarding and thought-provoking evenings available in any theatre this year”.
Militaryarcamax.com

30 iconic posters from World War II

Propaganda can be a powerful weapon, capable of arousing passions, unifying communities, stirring up fear, or changing minds no bullet or bomb can do. During World War II, Allied and Axis forces used propaganda posters to spread their messages around the world. Stacker searched Getty Archives to find 30 iconic...
MilitaryThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

The ‘war to end all wars’

Vincent Gould III doesn’t know much about his grandfather’s brother, only that he is a hero. “He volunteered like so many” did in World War I, said Gould, whose family’s insurance agency was founded in 1907. A family with a history of service to this country, Harold E. Gould was...
Books & Literaturebaconsrebellion.com

Libraries, Drag Queens and Culture Wars

As a conservative with libertarian leanings, I have no quarrel with drag queens. If men want to dress like women… that’s not my thing, but it’s a free country. If men like to dress like women and sing in night clubs, that’s fine, too. Some are very entertaining — and they aren’t hurting anybody. But I draw the line at normalizing cross dressers with children. And I do have a problem with public, tax-funded libraries hosting drag queen storybook hours for kids.
PoliticsPosted by
Blavity

The Deleted Anti-Slavery Clause In The Declaration Of Independence

Independence Day takes on special significance this year as it follows the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Despite some conservatives freaking out over confusion between the two holidays, July 4 takes on added significance this year when coupled with Juneteenth, which recognized that it took -- and is still taking -- a lot longer for Black Americans to be truly independent.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Diamond Comic Distributors Joins The Stupid Culture Wars

There are culture wars, people arguing about respect, appropriation, bigotry, conversations that probably need to happen in some fashion, even if they get rather heated and abusive online. It's how we move on as a species, working out how we deal with each other, looking at our past and the way we will go on in the future, and it is as old as time. And then there are the Stupid culture wars where people argue about whether or not a comic book about a man who wraps himself in the American flag, punches Nazis, and regularly examines the spirit of America and his place in it should be political. Dean Cain had his say on Fox News, replying to me on Twitter saying that, indeed, he hadn't read the comic he was talking about – but stood by everything he said about it. Buddy Saunders of MyComicShop has done his level best to restrict his political views to his blog rather than his weekly mailout, as he lost customers. Well, he may have lost some – and gained some – this week with his mailout saying.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Elyesa Bazna, The Valet Who Became The Most Dangerous Nazi Spy Of World War II

From 1943 to 1944, Elyesa Bazna worked as a valet for the British ambassador to Turkey. But behind the scenes, he photographed secret documents and gave them to the Nazis. Elyesa Bazna had led a rambling, aimless life for 40 years, working as a driver for the French Army, a locksmith for a French carmaker, and even briefly as a professional opera singer. But in April 1943, he found himself a middle-aged servant at the embassies in Ankara, Turkey, and began to wonder if that was all he’d ever be.
MilitaryColumbian

Analysis: Afghan war exposed the limits of U.S. military might

WASHINGTON — It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Truman orders desegregation of military

July 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1775, Congress establishes the U.S. postal system. In 1847, Liberia became a republic and Africa's first sovereign, black-ruled democratic nation. In 1908, the FBI was born as the Bureau of Investigation, or BOI, when a group of newly hired investigators...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Republic

The Right Stuff: Diplomacy’s role on world stage: Part 1

No one will disagree that diplomacy is one of the more important functions of government. Nations maintain at the highest government level a cadre of specially trained individuals to negotiate competitive differences of national interests. Diplomacy has had significant successes and significant failures. The ending of the Cold War with...
Militaryelizabethton.com

Reader: More preventative steps needed against U.S.’s enemies

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these,) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy