In the trenches of U.S.' Culture War
Wars have been part of history ever since humanoids discovered that the sharpened sticks they used to hunt game could also be wielded to kill their enemies. The development of bronze to forge swords coincided with the formation of armies of conquest in Europe and Asia. The invention of gunpowder raised the ante with firearms and artillery. Nuclear weapons now threaten the annihilation of the world. Thus has been the march of humanity toward its self-destruction.www.dailyadvance.com
Comments / 0