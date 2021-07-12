Cancel
Fortnite: LeBron James ICON Series Skin Revealed

Cover picture for the articleThe King arrives in Fortnite on July 14. Fortnite Battle Royale fans are two days away from the most anticipated cosmetic release in quite some time. Rumors began mere days ago during Epic Games’ company-wide summer break that LeBron James would eventually become an in-game character outfit. A hand-painted mural in Chicago kicked off the anticipation, and leaks shortly after confirmed that the four-time NBA Champion would join Fortnite’s ICON Series.

