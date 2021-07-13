Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Wetzel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Wetzel A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 215 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Martinsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Martinsville... Cameron Rocklick... Lynn Camp Lone Oak... Glen Easton Proctor... Beelers Station Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.