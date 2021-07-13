Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 1145 PM MST At 1116 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near San Isidro to 14 miles southeast of Kitt Peak. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sells, Topawa, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal, Coldfields, South Comobabi, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik and Ali Molina.