COMMENTARY: Fighting critical race theory
A parent raised concerns about a “how whiteness is a problem in science” assignment in a high school chemistry class. Another sent a slide of a teacher’s presentation about “color-blind racism” and the “privilege” associated with those who do not identify racism as the cause of “contemporary inequalities.” Multiple parents reported the assignment of “Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.thetandd.com
