Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sharper restrictions now might save Sydney from more COVID cases

By / Ellen Phiddian
Cosmos
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModelling from the Burnet Institute suggests that Sydney is in for a long COVID-19 haul if stricter lockdown measures aren’t implemented. The Institute’s modelling shows that while the lockdown in Sydney is preventing catastrophe, a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases is only likely with even tighter restrictions – more like the Victorian Stage 4 restrictions that were implemented a year ago to control their second wave.

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sharper#Royal Institution#Covid#Covasim#Nsw Health#Community#The Burnet Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Curfews
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Worldsciencealert.com

First Known Case of a Patient With Two Different COVID-19 Variants Was Just Reported

A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died from COVID-19 in March contracted both the UK and South African strain simultaneously, researchers said at a press conference on Sunday. Her case, which was discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) as part of Belgian research, is believed to be the first of its kind.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter.
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 cases are surging in almost every US state

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has shot up almost 50 percent in the United States amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant — with rises even recorded in states with high vaccination rates, data shows. The US on Tuesday recorded an average of 19,455 new cases...
Public Healthwibqam.com

Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia’s COVID-19 cases rise

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian city of Sydney on Saturday ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail and threatened fines for employers who make staff come into the office as new COVID-19 cases kept rising three weeks into a citywide lockdown. Authorities in New South Wales state, of which...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill UP TO one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public Healthamericanpeoplenews.com

Australia Covid live update: SA braces for more cases; Sydney outbreak moves west | Australia news

We have just been made aware by the DHHS that a confirmed COVID-positive shopper visited Prahran Market on Saturday the 17th of July between 9.40 am and 11.15 am. DHHS advises us that the customer visited a number of traders including Pete n Rosie’s Deli, Q le Baker, Prahran Seafoods, John Cester’s Poultry and Game, Gary’s Quality Meats, Reliable Fruit and Veg and Market Lane Coffee. Due to the broad geographic spread of the traders, DHHS has taken the step of classifying the whole of Prahran Market a Tier 1 exposure site.
Public HealthMetro International

Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney will get 50,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to battle its worsening COVID outbreak, Canberra said on Saturday, reversing a rebuff by the Australian government and other states the previous day of a plea for more supplies. Australia reported 176 new locally acquired...
Public Health101 WIXX

Taiwan to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next week though some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, with rapidly falling case numbers giving authorities confidence to further lower the alert level. Taiwan implemented restrictions on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to take-out...
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Singapore Tightens Restrictions Again as Covid Cases Rise

SINGAPORE — Singapore's government on Tuesday said it will again tighten Covid-19 measures as new cases continue to rise, complicating the country's reopening plans. The measures include reintroducing a ban on dining-in, and limiting the maximum number of people allowed to gather from 5 to 2. Covid-19 cases in Singapore...
Hawaii StateBEAT OF HAWAII

Could Hawaii COVID Restrictions Return With Rising Cases

On Friday, Hawaii reported 164 new Covid cases as the average number of cases has remained in the triple-digits again for the past week. And the day before that, on Thursday, 166 new cases were reported. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said the rising cases are likely the result of the July 4th celebration, and he hopes they might be going down this week. What could that mean to your Hawaii vacation and what’s happening at other popular destinations?
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 curbs to end in Australian state, though cases in Sydney rise

CANBERRA/SYDNEY (July 27): Australia's Victoria state said on Tuesday it will lift a strict lockdown after curtailing the spread of Covid-19, but neighbouring New South Wales faces an extension of restrictions after daily new cases spiked to a 16-month peak. More than half of Australia's near 26 million population has...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Alarming Covid alert is issued for 28 new venues across NSW as pharmacies, supermarkets and a Bunnings 200km away from Sydney are exposed to the virus as the Delta outbreak surges by another 136 cases

Another 28 venues have been added to New South Wales' growing list of exposure sites including pharmacies, supermarkets and a regional Bunnings Warehouse. The new venues were announced by NSW Health on Friday night following 136 new cases being recorded in the community. The Bunnings Warehouse in Goulburn, almost 200km...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Worrying detection of coronavirus in sewage 700km from Sydney in area with ZERO known cases putting 19,000 on alert – as even more high risk exposure sites are revealed

Fragment of coronavirus have been found in sewage in Byron Bay, an area with no known Covid cases and more than 700km from Sydney. The worrying alert for 19,000 residents of the area sparks fears an infected Sydneysider may have slipped into the popular holiday town undetected. NSW Health issued...
Medical ScienceCosmos

COVID Booster: memory, eyes, and more vaccine data

In phase III trials, Russia’s adenovirus vaccine, Sputnik V, recorded an efficacy of over 90%, but it may not be as effective against COVID variants, according to research in Nature Communications. The researchers took serum samples from 12 Argentinian volunteers, who had all been fully vaccinated with Sputnik. They found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy