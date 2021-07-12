Sharper restrictions now might save Sydney from more COVID cases
Modelling from the Burnet Institute suggests that Sydney is in for a long COVID-19 haul if stricter lockdown measures aren’t implemented. The Institute’s modelling shows that while the lockdown in Sydney is preventing catastrophe, a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases is only likely with even tighter restrictions – more like the Victorian Stage 4 restrictions that were implemented a year ago to control their second wave.cosmosmagazine.com
