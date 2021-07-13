Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, AL

Pepper withdraws proposal to pave Wilson Morgan walking trail

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gngei_0av87jWc00
Buy Now Pepper

Councilman Hunter Pepper has withdrawn his proposal to pave the Wilson Morgan Park walking trail, but he said he will bring it up again in the future.

Pepper proposed in June paving the 1½-mile crushed gravel walking trail with asphalt. After consulting with City Engineer Carl Prewitt, the District 4 councilman estimated the paving project would cost about $90,000.

However, Pepper said his proposal doesn’t have the support of fellow council members or Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.

“I just couldn’t gather enough votes,” Pepper said. “There needs to be more thought put into it, but it’s something I look forward to bringing back up again.”

Pepper said he believes the trail needs to be paved so wheelchair-bound people can use it.

“It’s very difficult for someone in a wheelchair to use the gravel trail,” Pepper said.

The Pepper proposal was a surprise to the other council members and Lake, who said at the time that paving the walking trail isn’t in a capital plan for the park. They said at the time they didn’t even know that anyone wanted the trail paved.

Council President Jacob Ladner said he would support paving the Wilson Morgan walking trail, especially since the city’s other walking trails are mostly crushed rock.

“I think it would be nice to have it paved,” Ladner said. “The Point Mallard walking trail is a good mix of paving and gravel.”

Councilmen Carlton McMasters and Billy Jackson said they oppose paving the Wilson Morgan trail.

“We’ve got a lot more needs even at Wilson Morgan that we can spend $100,000 on other than paving the walking trail,” McMasters said.

Councilman Kyle Pike said Pepper’s proposal was new to him and he wasn’t aware that paving the walking trail is something that’s in demand.

“It’s not something I’ve heard about from residents,” Pike said. “I see how it could be beneficial, but maybe there are probably better uses for the money.”

The Parks and Recreation Board approved a capital plan in 2018 that did not include paving the trail. The plan featured updating the press box, replacing the playground, demolishing the batting cages, and renovating or replacing the restrooms near the dog park.

The City Council voted recently to replace all of the city’s tennis courts, including the Wilson Morgan courts, for $300,000.

The Parks & Recreation Board also passed a resolution in 2018 urging the City Council to dredge Wilson Morgan Lake. Silt and sediment are slowly building up in the lake, reducing the water depth and allowing the aquatic plants to grow and use the oxygen needed for fish and other aquatic wildlife to live.

However, the council rejected the dredging project after the city's engineering consultant estimated it would cost $2.37 million.

McMasters said another priority for him is raising Police Department salaries. The Personnel Board recommended at its June meeting that the city spend $900,000 on police officer raises to make the department competitive with other area police departments.

The Personnel Board recommended this pay increase despite some support from the Police Department for $1.9 million in pay increases.

The police recommendation has not been presented to the City Council for consideration.

Comments / 0

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
148
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Parks And Recreation#The Walking#Parks Recreation#City#The City Council#The Personnel Board#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy