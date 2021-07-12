Letters: Look for problems in college athletics to multiply

College athletes now have a legitimate economical option to stay in school. After the historic ruling by the United States Supreme Court to allow College athletes the opportunity to generate income from their name, image and likeness, top NCAA athletes are choosing to stay on the academic route over a professional one. For instance, several top NCAA basketball players who opted into the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, are now changing course. Final Four star and UCLA Bruin's guard, Johnny Juzang's decision to return to school is one example of how college sports could be changing for the better.