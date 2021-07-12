Letters: Look for problems in college athletics to multiply

McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate recently completed her sophomore year as a member of the cross country and track & field teams. After earning first-team All-America honors (distance medley relay) and second-team All-America honors (in the 3,000 meters) during the indoor season, Cavanaugh took third in the 1,500 and the 3,000 at the GLVC Outdoor Championships. She won the 5,000 at the Bearcat Classic. Cavanaugh record an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying times, as well as a USI freshman record with her second-place finish in the steeplechase at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invite. Cavanaugh also set a USI freshman record in the 1,500 at the Margaret Simmons Invite. After the season, she was named Academic All-GLVC.
