Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Letters: GOP critics of Bill Cassidy want a fascist thought-control party

By GEORGIA M. BRYANT
theadvocate.com
 15 days ago

Mike Mariana's letter to the editor shows just how far the Republican Party has gone toward fascism. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge did not take an oath to the Republican Party; he took an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and kudos to him for having the courage to uphold that oath. It seems to be a fact that our other Republican members of Congress have totally forgotten about their oath to the Constitution and have moved to a place where loyalty to "The Party" is more important than loyalty to the Constitution.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Georgia State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#Gop#The Republican Party#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy