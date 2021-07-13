Cancel
Canfield, OH

Canfield wins ages 10-12 District 2 title

Vindy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanfield defeated Poland 4-1 in the ages 10-12 District 2 Little League championship on Monday night. For Canfield, pictured in the front row are Daniel Herrmann, Joey Pannunizo, Gio Altomare, Louie Zorella, Luke Stroney, Tyce Bair, Jake Dovich, Danny Chaplow, Logan Patellis and Ryan Weibling Middle Row: Will Murphy, Matthew Campbell and Michael Maszczak. Back Row: Coach Steve Stroney, Coach Matt Campbell and Manager Lou Zorella. Canfield will compete in the state tournament in Ironton, which begins on July 17.

www.vindy.com

