Canfield wins ages 10-12 District 2 title
Canfield defeated Poland 4-1 in the ages 10-12 District 2 Little League championship on Monday night. For Canfield, pictured in the front row are Daniel Herrmann, Joey Pannunizo, Gio Altomare, Louie Zorella, Luke Stroney, Tyce Bair, Jake Dovich, Danny Chaplow, Logan Patellis and Ryan Weibling Middle Row: Will Murphy, Matthew Campbell and Michael Maszczak. Back Row: Coach Steve Stroney, Coach Matt Campbell and Manager Lou Zorella. Canfield will compete in the state tournament in Ironton, which begins on July 17.www.vindy.com
