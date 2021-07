This could be the start of something special for the Columbus Blue Jackets. After experiencing the success of making the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, the Blue Jackets now find themselves in a position to be a major player on night one of the NHL Draft when it starts Friday. Thanks to the trade deadline deals of David Savard and Nick Foligno, the Blue Jackets own three first-round picks. They will pick fifth, 24th and 31st.