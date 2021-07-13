Boardman wins District 2 ages 9-11 title
Boardman defeated Canfield 12-6 in the ages 9-11 District 2 Little League championship on Monday night. For Boardman, pictured in the front row are Milo Wright, Tom Groner, Elijah Land, Anthony Ramunno, Evon Farrell and Vito Armeni. Middle Row: Jack Gocola, Drew Starkey, Donovon Whippo, Patrick Groner, Alek Rudiak, Liam Schaper and Jonathan Grope. Back Row: Manager James Ramunno, Coach Tom Groner and Coach Kent Wright. Boardman will compete in the state tournament in Symmes Valley, which begins July 24.www.vindy.com
