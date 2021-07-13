Cancel
Indonesia can build back better for a green recovery

By Victoria Kwakwa
World Bank Blogs
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the 2004 earthquake and tsunami wiped out homes, buildings, and roads in Aceh, the government was confronted with two options: build everything back to pre-disaster conditions or seize the opportunity to ‘build back better’. They chose the latter, prioritizing the needs of local communities while ensuring resilience to future disasters. Today, as the global economy reels from the effects of the pandemic, leaders are being asked the same question: can we design a recovery that not only saves lives and generates growth, but that is also resilient and sustainable over the long term?

