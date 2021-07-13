Indonesia can build back better for a green recovery

This blog entry is part of a series that highlights insights from research for development policies and practices, supported by the Knowledge for Change Program (KCP). July 18 is the Nelson Mandela Day, which celebrates Mandela’s deep commitment to promoting justice, human rights, and fundamental freedom. Today, we highlight a few pieces of research that examine ways to build an inclusive society through the lens of social identities. Identities derived from caste, religion, gender, ethnic background, and social orientations may considerably affect one’s ability to realize one’s full potential. Due to prejudices, historical legacies, and discriminatory cultural norms, certain groups of people are systemically marginalized and discouraged from fully participating in or contributing to a society. And those who bear the tag of minority populations because of ethnic, religious or sexual orientations often face the most discrimination. A World Bank study on the cost of excluding minorities in Eastern Europe showed the annual productivity losses resulting from Roma exclusion in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Serbia range from €230 million to €900 million.