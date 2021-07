As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, primary care visits have substantially decreased, and elective medical procedures and preventive screening such as colonoscopy, breast mammograms and routine pap smears were put on hold to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities. This has resulted in a decline in colorectal and other cancer screening across the Nation and the North Country. This is projected to result in a significant excess mortality from cancer which could have otherwise have been prevented.