Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: NV Energy restores power to customers after late-night thunderstorms

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
 13 days ago
UPDATE 5:30 A.M.: NV Energy is reporting power has been restored overnight to the Las Vegas-area customers who lost power late Monday evening after thunderstorms moved through the valley.

ORIGINAL STORY
NV Energy is reporting over 7,100 customers are currently without power in Clark County.

Here is a look at the most impacted zip codes:

  • 89106 - 1,302 customers
  • 89110 - 746 customers
  • 89121 - 1989 customers
  • 89147 - 591 customers
  • 89156 - 1594 customers
  • 89169 - 102 customers

For more information and to check the status of your address visit nvenergy.com/outages/map-view.

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

