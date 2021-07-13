UPDATE: NV Energy restores power to customers after late-night thunderstorms

UPDATE 5:30 A.M.: NV Energy is reporting power has been restored overnight to the Las Vegas-area customers who lost power late Monday evening after thunderstorms moved through the valley.

ORIGINAL STORY

NV Energy is reporting over 7,100 customers are currently without power in Clark County.

Here is a look at the most impacted zip codes:



89106 - 1,302 customers

89110 - 746 customers

89121 - 1989 customers

89147 - 591 customers

89156 - 1594 customers

89169 - 102 customers

For more information and to check the status of your address visit nvenergy.com/outages/map-view.