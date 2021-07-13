Cancel
Oberlin, OH

Wanda M. Lawrie

By Obituaries
Chronicle-Telegram
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda M. Lawrie, 90, of Oberlin, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at New Life Hospice in Lorain. She was born in Oberlin on March 23 1931. Wanda was a homemaker and also worked in the cafeteria at Eastwood School for five years. She was a past member of East Oberlin Community Church. Wanda was also a member of the Oberlin Grange, Camera Club, Neighborhood Secret Sisters Club, Needle Guild and also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

