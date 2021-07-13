March 7, 1964 - July 7, 2021. On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Todd Allen King, of Elyria, was called home to be reunited with his parents, Robert W. and Bernadine M. King. Todd was a Murray Ridge School graduate. He then went on to the Murray Ridge Workshop. He also worked for ALPHA Care and then REM Ohio. Todd was a good natured soul who always wanted to help out no matter what needed to be done. He liked NASCAR, Big Time Wrestling and bowling with his friends from Murray Ridge. He was an avid fisherman who ALWAYS caught the biggest fish no matter what.