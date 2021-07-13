Our Mom, Alma G. Feeley (nee Knipper), died Sunday, June 27, 2021, with her family at her side after living a good and faithful life for 95 years. She was the kind matriarch of a loving family and a beautiful and dedicated wife to our dad, Terence, for nearly 50 years until his death. Alma supported Terry through their commitment to their family and his service as a career firefighter. She continued to wear his wedding band on her finger from the moment of his death until her own death. She will hold his hand in eternity and once again smile at his quiet wit.