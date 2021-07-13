Turmeric French Fries Recipe: Healthier Snacking With Oven-Baked Turmeric & Curry French Fries

I don’t know if I ever said it before, but whenever I need to prepare some lunch or dinner to celebrate, I much prefer to make lots side dishes and no main. Don’t get me wrong, we don’t celebrate or have people around a lot, haha. But it can be just a Friday night dinner with my boyfriend. For example for Christmas dinner last year, we had an asian theme - a sticky shiitake mushrooms, turnip cake, five spice seitan, soy braised soybeans and some rice. Just for the two of us, yes.