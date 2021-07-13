Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Turmeric French Fries Recipe: Healthier Snacking With Oven-Baked Turmeric & Curry French Fries

By 846 Tips
Posted by 
30Seconds
30Seconds
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Combine the olive oil, garlic, curry powder, pepper, onion powder and turmeric in a large bowl. Add the potatoes and mix to cover them with the seasoning. Put the potatoes onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in a preheated 450-degree F oven for about 30 to 40 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown, turning the fries over halfway through cooking. Season with salt, to taste.

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Turmeric#Curry#Oven#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
Food & Drinksfox26houston.com

National French Fry Day highlights a consumer favorite

Whether you eat them, or not, almost everyone 'loves' french fries. True story. A recent survey pegged the number at more than 99%, which is reason to celebrate National French Fry Day. That same survey noted Americans eat 30 pounds of French fries, per person, per year, and we're rather particular about what makes a good one.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

Celebrate National French Fry Day by Piling Them on a Breakfast Sandwich

I am not big on “national” food days, because I don’t need a taco, a doughnut, or—in today’s case—french fries. The freebies that sometimes accompany these fake holidays are nice, but I’ve never been able to acquire the free thing without also buying a not-free thing that is sold by the establishment running the promotion. (That is indeed how they get you!)
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Fatburger, Elevation Burger to Offer Free Fries for National French Fry Day

Whether you like your fries Skinny or Fat, Fatburger has got you covered this National French Fry Day (July 13) with a sizzling promotion. From July 12 – 18, Fatburger guests can enjoy a free order of Skinny Fries or Fat Fries with any purchase. The week-long promotion is valid in-store for customers who mention the deal, as well as online with the code FrenchFryDay21.
Recipesbigbakesmanifesto.com

Pan Fried Garam masala chickpeas with turmeric yogurt

I don’t know if I ever said it before, but whenever I need to prepare some lunch or dinner to celebrate, I much prefer to make lots side dishes and no main. Don’t get me wrong, we don’t celebrate or have people around a lot, haha. But it can be just a Friday night dinner with my boyfriend. For example for Christmas dinner last year, we had an asian theme - a sticky shiitake mushrooms, turnip cake, five spice seitan, soy braised soybeans and some rice. Just for the two of us, yes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy