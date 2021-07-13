Turmeric French Fries Recipe: Healthier Snacking With Oven-Baked Turmeric & Curry French Fries
Combine the olive oil, garlic, curry powder, pepper, onion powder and turmeric in a large bowl. Add the potatoes and mix to cover them with the seasoning. Put the potatoes onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in a preheated 450-degree F oven for about 30 to 40 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown, turning the fries over halfway through cooking. Season with salt, to taste.30seconds.com
