7100 O'Malley Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23234

If you have been looking for a great home but have not been successful or have run across properties that simply haven't been well cared for, I urge you to keep reading! For the past 18+ years, this home has been in very dependable hands and has been meticulously maintained, both inside and out. Curb appeal can tell you a great deal about a property, and a quick drive by this one will reveal a green lawn and gorgeous landscaping which has become the envy of neighbors over the years. Significant financial investments have been made in recent years by the current owners including a NEW HVAC system in 2015 installed by James River (serviced twice a year and offering a lifetime warranty on the compressor/system warranty through 2025), a NEW ROOF with flip gutters (lifetime warranty) in 2018, and a full crawlspace drainage system with vapor barrier and sump pump (with lifetime warranty) in 2021. The floor plan offers a loft overlooking a huge family room with cathedral ceilings, a large eat-in kitchen, options for first or second floor primary bedrooms, two full baths, and a dedicated laundry room. Don't delay - Contact your Realtor today for a private tour!