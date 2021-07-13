Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

7100 O'Malley Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been looking for a great home but have not been successful or have run across properties that simply haven't been well cared for, I urge you to keep reading! For the past 18+ years, this home has been in very dependable hands and has been meticulously maintained, both inside and out. Curb appeal can tell you a great deal about a property, and a quick drive by this one will reveal a green lawn and gorgeous landscaping which has become the envy of neighbors over the years. Significant financial investments have been made in recent years by the current owners including a NEW HVAC system in 2015 installed by James River (serviced twice a year and offering a lifetime warranty on the compressor/system warranty through 2025), a NEW ROOF with flip gutters (lifetime warranty) in 2018, and a full crawlspace drainage system with vapor barrier and sump pump (with lifetime warranty) in 2021. The floor plan offers a loft overlooking a huge family room with cathedral ceilings, a large eat-in kitchen, options for first or second floor primary bedrooms, two full baths, and a dedicated laundry room. Don't delay - Contact your Realtor today for a private tour!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy