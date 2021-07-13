Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Tuesday it expects to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter.

“Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

The telecom equipment maker, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 while reporting second-quarter results, had earlier projected 2021 net sales of between 20.6 billion euros ($24.43 billion) to 21.8 billion. ($1 = 0.8433 euros) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Lundmark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Otis tops profit and revenue expectations on new equipment strength, boosts full-year outlook

Otis Worldwide Corp. reported Monday second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, with particular strength in its new equipment business, and raised its full-year outlook. The elevator and escalator maker's stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trading. Net income grew to $326 million, or 76 cents a share, from $224 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 79 cents from 56 cents, to beat the FactSet consensus of 71 cents. Sales rose 22.2% to $3.70 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.45 billion. New equipment sales jumped 33.5% to $1.73 billion, above expectations of $1.54 billion, and service sales grew 13.8% to $1.97 billion to top forecasts of $1.92 billion. The company raised its 2021 adj. EPS guidance range to $2.89 to $2.93 from $2.78 to $2.84 and said it expects sales of $14.1 billion to $14.2 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.90 billion. The stock has run up 31.0% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.
Businessktwb.com

Vonovia expected to table new offer for Deutsche Wohnen, sources say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Vonovia is expected to launch another attempt to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen within weeks of its failure to secure the backing of enough shareholders by last Wednesday’s deadline, people close to the matter told Reuters. Vonovia on Monday said that shareholders tendered 47.62% of Deutsche Wohnen shares,...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honeywell stock gains toward a record after profit and sales beats, raised full-year outlook

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. gained 0.1% toward record territory in premarket trading Friday, after the aerospace and industrials company reported second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing a turnaround in several end markets hit hardest by the pandemic. Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, from $1.10 billion, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.94. Sales grew 17.8% to $8.81 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.64 billion. All business segments saw growth,...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Higher; Thales Raises Full-Year Forecast

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, helped by a supportive tone from the European Central Bank and more positive quarterly corporate earnings. At 4:10 AM ET (0810 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.6% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.7% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7%.
Aerospace & Defensekfgo.com

Honeywell raises full-year targets after profit beats on aerospace strength

(Reuters) -Honeywell International on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecasts, helped by improving sales in its aerospace unit as air travel rebounds from a pandemic-prompted slowdown. The U.S. industrial conglomerate, which makes everything from aircraft engines to warehouse automation equipment, has seen its bottomline boost...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021. Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

ABB doubles full-year sales outlook as recovery gathers pace

By John Revill ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB doubled its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, in the latest sign of a global manufacturing revival, with the engineering company also pointing to an improvement in oil and gas sectors in the second half. The maker of factory drives and robots said it now expected full-year comparable revenues to rise by just below 10%, above its previous view for a 5% increase.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Santos raises annual production outlook

July 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd increased its full-year production outlook and reported a 37% jump in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by increased demand for natural gas following the reopening of economies. The country’s second-largest independent gas producer now expects to produce between 87 and 91 million barrels...
Financial Reportswhbl.com

Intel raises full-year revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Intel Corp raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, focusing on its dual strategy of increasing in-house production as well as outsourcing to catch up with rivals. Intel, one of the one of the few remaining companies in the processor chip industry that both designs and manufactures its...
Financial Reportsspglobal.com

Cleveland-Cliffs again raises full-year guidance amid strong demand

Ships 4.2 million st in Q2 boosted by strong demand, acquisition. Cliffs reported Q2 net income of $795 million; sales of $5 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs has again increased its full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $5.5 billion from earlier estimates of $4 billion and $5 billion, as US steel demand and pricing is expected to remain strong through the end of the year, company executives said July 22.
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

IPG Growth Soars In Q2 As It Sharply Upgrades Outlook For The Full Year

Interpublic Group, which returned to growth in the first quarter (earlier than expected) added double-digit net revenue and organic growth in Q2 prompting the company to sharply upgrade its full-year growth guidance to between 9% and 10%. The upgrade assumes that the health crisis—still not under control in some regions—doesn’t wreak havoc with the global economy in the second half of the year.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Nokia and Xantaro eye up UK broadband altnet full-fibre opportunity

As UK broadband network deployment continues apace, more than 2.5 million homes and businesses in the UK can now connect to a fibre broadband network delivered by an independent supplier. Aiming to tap into this opportunity, Nokia has expanded its relationship with one such alternative network (altnet) tech provider Xantaro, which is currently supplying more than 10 altnet service providers.
Marketskitco.com

Norway's Telenor raises annual outlook as Asian markets expand

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Telenor (TEL.OL) raised its full-year revenue outlook on Tuesday as the Norwegian telecoms operator expects Asian markets to gradually recover from the effects of the pandemic in the second half of the year, sending its shares up 4%. The company also saw growth in subscribers...
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

ProSiebenSat.1 Group raises FY outlook

ProSiebenSat.1 Group recorded a strong recovery in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the pandemic impacted previous-year quarter. Following this substantial and profitable growth, the Group also again increases its outlook for financial year 2021. On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Group revenues rose by 47 per...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Openreach and Nokia test 25G PON full-fibre

Since the beginning of 2020, Openreach has been ramping up the delivery of ultra-high-speed broadband across the UK as part of the government’s target to offer gigabit connectivity to 85% of the UK, but looking much further ahead, BT’s broadband provision division has revealed details of trials of online offers that are more than 10 times faster.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Puma raises 2021 outlook, prompted by strong Q2

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) raised its 2021 sales outlook on Friday, boosted by strong second quarter demand, especially in North America. Puma said it now expects 2021 currency-adjusted sales to rise by at least 20%, up from its previous forecast of mid-teens sales growth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy