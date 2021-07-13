Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 13, 2021 "“ Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 403,770 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of â‚¬ 25.38 per share for a total consideration of â‚¬ 10.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the â‚¬1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,563,431 common shares for a total consideration of â‚¬ 500 million.