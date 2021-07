Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.