British police seize $250 million of cryptocurrency

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British police have seized 180 million pounds ($250 million)worth of cryptocurrency as part of investigation into money laundering, Britain’s largest such seizure to date.

“Today’s seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the centre of this suspected money laundering operation,” said Detective Constable Joe Ryan.

The bumper seizure follows a 114-million pound confiscation of cryptocurrency made on June 24. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds) (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young)