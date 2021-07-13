Video AI in the Cloud: 6 Platforms and APIs

From Source Code in a GitHub repository with Flask, Scikit-Learn and Docker. Machine and Deep Learning applications have become more popular than ever. As we have seen previously, the enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, helps data scientists and developers to really focus on the value using their preferred tools by bringing additional security controls in place and make environments much easier to manage. It provides the ability to deploy, serve, secure and optimize machine learning models at enterprise-scale and highly available clusters allowing data scientists to focus on the value of data. We can install Red Hat OpenShift clusters in the cloud using managed services (Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Azure Red Hat OpenShift) or we can run them on our own by installing from another cloud provider (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Platform agnostic). We also have the possibility to create clusters on supported infrastructure (Bare Metal, IBM Z, Power, Red Hat OpenStack, Red Hat Virtualization, vSphere, Platform agonistic) or a minimal cluster on our laptop which is useful for local development and testing (MacOS, Linux, Windows). Lot of freedom here.