Dollar Down, Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data for Clues on Fed’s Next Move

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar was down on Tuesday morning in Asia as investors await U.S. inflation data for clues about the likely timeline for asset tapering and interest rate hikes. They also digested better-than-expected Chinese trade data. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other...

