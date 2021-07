BRANSON FLIGHT NOT HISTORIC, JUST A PUBLICITY STUNT. On July 11, Richard Branson flew in is own “rocket ship” to the maybe edge of space (53.5 miles) up and back; a suborbital space flight. There has been a lot of national print and TV media coverage over the success of this event; some young media folks even saying it was a first, similar in importance to the Wright Brothers first airplane flight in 1903. Whoa there media, you need to learn a little rocket history. The first documented such manned sub-orbital space flight was on May 5, 1961 with NASA’s Alan Shepard aboard. His space flight went up to 116 miles high, more than twice Branson’s altitude. Shepard’s suborbital flight made him the first American in space, and he brought back the first human-from-space taken photos of Earth.