Dwayne Johnson shares first look at Black Adam costume from set of DC superhero film

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

Dwayne Johnson has claimed that the “hierarchy of power” is changing in the DC universe as he treated fans to a glimpse at the forthcoming film Black Adam .

The Jungle Cruise actor will star as the titular supervillain in the DC Comics film, which is both a spin-off and prequel to 2019’s Shazam! .

On Monday (12 July), Johnson shared a black and white photo from set, in which the former WWE fighter could be seen in costume surveying a scene of destruction.

“This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie,” he wrote.

“You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (This is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit). And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction.”

Johnson continued: “As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people. #BlackAdam.”

Black Adam will feature the first cinematic incarnation of the Justice Society, a precursor to the Justice League that comprises an inter-generational team-up of superheroes.

It will also star Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi and is scheduled for release next summer.

