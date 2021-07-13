St. John man charged with using brick in assault

A Bluff City man is jailed after allegedly kidnapping his wife and then assaulting her and threatening to kill her. 33 year old Harley Ramey had been holding his wife against her will for sometime. Officers with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office first responded last month to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Silver Grove Road in Bluff City. On that occasion, the victim told authorities her husband pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. Following further investigations, the Sheriff’s Department obtained warrants for Ramey. Attempts to locate Ramey were unsuccessful. Then this week, after growing concern for the victim, authorities secured another warrant this one for Ramey’s residence. Deputies executed the search warrant and found the victim being held against her will. Ramey was taken into custody on additional charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated rape charges. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The case remains open and under investigation.