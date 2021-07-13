J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

Shares of Bank of America (BAC) look overvalued at their current price level considering the bank’s bleak growth prospects amid the low-interest-rate environment in the United States. So, we think it is better to bet on shares of renowned foreign financial institutions Banco Santander (MC:SAN), Barclays (LON:BARC) (BCS), and Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) (DB) because they are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s recovery around the globe. Read on.One of the world’s leading financial institutions, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), declared a $0.21 quarterly dividend per share, representing a 17% increase from the prior quarter, payable on September 24. The company also launched the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card on July 19, allowing clients to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
