J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

investing.com
 15 days ago

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Friday, setting a price target of EUR13, which is approximately 22.97% above the present share price of $12.55. Abouhossein expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter...

J. P. Morgan
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Posted by
Reuters

Credit Suisse investment bank set for Archegos aftershocks

ZURICH (Reuters) - When Credit Suisse reports earnings on Thursday, investors will get an insight into how aftershocks from the Archegos and Greensill scandals are being felt across its investment bank just as its rivals are flourishing. Credit Suisse’s flagship wealth business is expected to ride the wave of frothy...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Merchant Banking Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with UBS Group, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Merchant Banking Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Hold Rating for PBF Energy

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Roger Read maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $10.5, which is approximately 9.72% above the present share price of $9.57. Read expects PBF Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.34 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget Bank of America, Buy These 3 Financial Stocks Instead

Shares of Bank of America (BAC) look overvalued at their current price level considering the bank’s bleak growth prospects amid the low-interest-rate environment in the United States. So, we think it is better to bet on shares of renowned foreign financial institutions Banco Santander (MC:SAN), Barclays (LON:BARC) (BCS), and Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) (DB) because they are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s recovery around the globe. Read on.One of the world’s leading financial institutions, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), declared a $0.21 quarterly dividend per share, representing a 17% increase from the prior quarter, payable on September 24. The company also launched the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card on July 19, allowing clients to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
Businessinvesting.com

Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs' Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)' David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland's second-biggest bank. "I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN), where he will...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

DAO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are commendable. Focus on reducing adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank remains committed to counterbalancing high regulatory costs through these cost-saving measures. Deutsche Bank's stable funding base makes it poised for growth, backed by a gradually improving economy. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Challenging business conditions in the domestic economy might also impede the company’s top-line growth in the near term.”
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Deutsche Bank earnings preview: what to expect

Deutsche Bank will present their latest quarterly figures on July 28. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of €0.335. Go here to track Deutsche Bank stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Deutsche Bank will be reporting Q2 earnings on July 28. 2 analysts expect earnings of €0.335...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.02.
Businessmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.80 Price Target

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.76 ($6.77).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.84.
Marketsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for UniCredit S.p.A

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Adrian Cighi maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit S.p.A on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR12.5, which is approximately 29.08% above the present share price of $11.4. Cighi expects UniCredit S.p.A to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Mark Freshney maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTC:GCTAY), S.A. on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR23.5, which is approximately 1.71% above the present share price of $27.2. Freshney expects Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. to post earnings per share (EPS) of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €11.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.
Small Businessmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) a $15.83 Price Target

DIISY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBOEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Prudential Financial

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $108, which is approximately 6.71% above the present share price of $101.21. Dwelle expects Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Financial to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.02 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Nextera Energy Partners

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) on Monday, setting a price target of $82, which is approximately 8.59% above the present share price of $75.51. Tucker expects Nextera Energy Partners to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the third quarter...

