J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

DAO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.