Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Firefighters make progress battling massive blazes in California and Oregon

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two major wildfires in California and Oregon are still burning, but amid an intense heat wave, firefighters are making steady progress as they work toward full containment. The Beckwourth Complex fire in Northern California is the largest blaze burning in the state. So far, more than 91,200 acres have been scorched near the Nevada border. Fire officials said that as of Monday evening, the fire is 26 percent contained, an improvement from 8 percent on Sunday. The Beckwourth Complex fire was sparked by lightning that hit in the Plumas National Forest, and has destroyed 20 houses in the town of Doyle.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
August, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Doyle, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazes#Firefighters#Extreme Weather#The Beckwourth Complex#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Real EstatePosted by
The Week

6 stunning houses of glass

Oversize and floor-length windows wrap both stories of this four-bedroom home by architect Tom Babbitt. The open-plan house, built in 1970, includes a living room with redwood-beamed cathedral ceilings and fieldstone fireplace, skylit main bedroom, vintage kitchen, and second-floor deck with a spiral staircase to the back patio and lawn.
Florida StatePosted by
The Week

COVID-19 surges in Florida and Texas show the risk to vaccinated residents 'is effectively zero,' officials say

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has nearly tripled over the past two weeks as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads throughout the country, to a daily average of 37,000 case from fewer than 13,700 on July 6, according to Johns Hopkins. The people starting to flood regional hospitals and those dying are almost all among the 43.8 percent of Americans who are unvaccinated.
California StatePosted by
The Week

Conservative radio show host Larry Elder will be on California recall ballot

There are now 43 candidates in California's recall election, after a judge ruled on Wednesday that conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder can be put on the ballot. Voters will decide on Sept. 14 whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) should remain in office or be replaced by one of the recall candidates. On his show last week, Elder announced that he was going to run for governor, and on the Friday deadline, submitted his paperwork and five years of tax returns. The secretary of state's office released a list of candidates on Saturday night, and Elder was not one of them; the office later told his campaign Elder's tax returns were either incomplete or not submitted correctly, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy