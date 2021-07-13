Cancel
Justice Department, Limetree Bay agree to keep refinery shut down

By Suzanne Carlson, The Virgin Islands Daily News, St. Thomas
tribuneledgernews.com
 13 days ago

Jul. 13—The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint Monday, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents' health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations. The 19-page complaint was filed Monday on behalf of the...

