(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s silence on Didi Global Inc. is speaking volumes as its stock fluctuates well below last month’s initial public offering price. A 25-day quiet period expired on Monday for U.S. analysts at the banks that took Didi public on June 30. The milestone that typically prompts a wave of new, bullish research instead left traders wondering where to turn for more insight around the impact of China’s broadening regulatory crackdown that began with the ride-hailing giant.