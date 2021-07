QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Anguished friends and relatives returned to the devastating scene Monday with tearful gestures of support, unable to fathom that five young people are dead and a sixth is clinging to life, following a weekend head-on crash on a curve along Montauk Highway in the Village of Quogue. “They did everything right. They absolutely did everything right. Unbelievable, unfathomable. The Kiess’s lost their only son, the Farrells lost two out of three of their boys, and we are all praying for Brianna,” said Kathy Gray, a family friend from Manhasset. The hamlet of Manhasset is in mourning. The tragic...