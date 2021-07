When you think of an electric car brand, your mind likely gravitates towards Tesla, just as people used to think of the Toyota Prius when you mentioned a hybrid. But while Tesla is currently the world's dominant EV-maker, recent releases from other startups as well as more traditional automakers have shown that more than one company can build a great electric vehicle. We have new companies like Rivian along with new offerings from established companies, including Audi's e-tron GT and Ford's Mustang Mach-E. With more automakers bringing their electric vehicles to market, Automotive News reports that Tesla is starting to see a shrinking share of the customer base.