If you haven’t been yet – the White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) has reopened. New hours are 1-8 pm Wednesdays, 10 am-5 pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays. KCLS notes, “Services will be modified at first and will expand over time” – not just at the WC Library, but at its other reopening branches. Here’s more about the way things are working at reopened libraries, for now.