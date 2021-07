SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders are bringing more tiny houses to the Coastal Empire. City aldermen say these homes could be a solution to homelessness in Savannah. The new tiny houses is still in its beginning stages. You might have seen tiny houses on Dundee Street built for military veterans. City aldermen say the next round of homes will be built for everyone. They say there are more than 32 homeless camps in Savannah and this is just the start of solving a growing problem.