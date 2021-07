Fort Dodge is going to welcome a lot of visitors today — probably more than 15,000 people. There were a lot of folks in town last week for the girls state softball tournament, but the number of visitors rose and fell a little every day as the tournament progressed. Today will be different. All of those 15,000 people will be here all at once as RAGBRAI rolls into town. The bicyclists will come in today and leave Tuesday. While they are here, there will be entertainment and food downtown.