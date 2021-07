The latest stream of iPhone 13 news clears up the name of the highly anticipated lineup. Apple's new smartphone will be called "iPhone 13", according to a report from Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. This latest rumor followed some speculation that the new iPhone would hold a different name and avoid the bad vibes associated with the traditionally unlucky number. New iPhone 13 buzz from EverythingApplePro on Youtube via leaker Max Weinbach also revealed the phone will offer faster wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, a feature that would allow you to charge other wireless charging devices like your Airpods on the back of your iPhone.