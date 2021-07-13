City plan commission gives favorable recommendation for catering business

Jake Stice has filed for a tax number, obtained insurance and is going to apply for ServSafe certification. Before he moves forward with Jackson County Health Department approval to start a catering business, Amazing Graze, Stice has to request a land use variance to run the business out of an existing garage at 606 W. Seventh St., Seymour. It’s currently zoned R-1 (single-family residential) and would go to C-2 (general commercial).