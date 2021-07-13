'Offensive' gypsy moth to be renamed as insects fall victim to the culture war

Sometime in your education classes, you probably heard about Socrates, the great ancient Greek philosopher. He was well known for his ideas about ethics and his belief in humanistic and democratic principles. Sentenced to death for his speeches, Socrates chose a forced suicide by drinking a concoction of hemlock tea. Here in the United States, Socrates’ philosophy continues to influence many of our modern ideas. In an interesting twist, we are also forced to deal with the invasion of the infamous plant known as poison hemlock (Conium maculatum). Originally from the Mediterranean region of Europe, Asia, and Africa, the poison hemlock plant came to the United States as an ornamental plant and has since become widely distributed like dandelions. Poison hemlock is found wherever weeds grow: along roadsides, ditches, streambanks, and pastures.