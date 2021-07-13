Cancel
'Offensive' gypsy moth to be renamed as insects fall victim to the culture war

By Jamie Johnson,
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGypsy moths are one of the most destructive invasive species in the world, chewing through millions of tree leaves each year, leaving forests bare and bird populations suffering. But they have now also become the latest victim of the culture war, after the Entomological Society of America (ESA) launched a...

ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
AnimalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chimps And Gorillas Seen Going to War in The Wild For The First Time

Chimpanzees and gorillas are not known for violence towards each other, and the two hominid species live peacefully together in certain areas – so it's surprising and saddening that researchers have witnessed lethal fights between them for the first time. Two separate encounters were observed in the Loango National Park in Gabon in 2019. Both times the chimpanzees outnumbered the gorillas and instigated the attacks, and both times an infant gorilla was killed. In a new study documenting the fighting, researchers are hoping to shed some light on what might be behind the unusual aggression – whether it's to do with territorial...
Animalsgreenmatters.com

These Natural Bug Repellents Will Protect Your Plants From Garden Pests

Gardening may look like a relaxing hobby, but it can get complicated and a bit frustrating when garden pests start eating the literal fruits of your labor. Some people will go to great lengths to get rid of these interloping insects, even resorting to chemical pesticides. For the eco-conscious among...
WildlifeWMUR.com

Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

African scientists have created a CRISPR-edited banana that’s resistant to a disease ravaging farms across the continent

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Banana xanthomonas wilt (BXW) is a bacterial disease that spreads easily and kills any banana plant it infects — farmers’ only recourse once an infection takes hold is to cut down and burn the entire plant.
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Gypsy moth invasion

Occasionally, I get an email from a camp, school or even my local Rotary, asking if I can present an insect program. So, it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
WildlifeUnion Leader

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
AnimalsMilton Daily Standard

Poison hemlock can be dangerous to you, animals

Sometime in your education classes, you probably heard about Socrates, the great ancient Greek philosopher. He was well known for his ideas about ethics and his belief in humanistic and democratic principles. Sentenced to death for his speeches, Socrates chose a forced suicide by drinking a concoction of hemlock tea. Here in the United States, Socrates’ philosophy continues to influence many of our modern ideas. In an interesting twist, we are also forced to deal with the invasion of the infamous plant known as poison hemlock (Conium maculatum). Originally from the Mediterranean region of Europe, Asia, and Africa, the poison hemlock plant came to the United States as an ornamental plant and has since become widely distributed like dandelions. Poison hemlock is found wherever weeds grow: along roadsides, ditches, streambanks, and pastures.
Animalsfox13news.com

Group asks public to help change offensive name of moth

NEW YORK - Bug experts want to change the common name of the gypsy moth because it's considered an ethnic slur and they're asking the public to help them. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past, they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.
Animalscityline.tv

How To Best Protect Your Garden From Insects

Inspect gardens for damage every day. If you see a bug, wash them off, use a high-pressure setting on the hose. Or pick them up and squish, old fashioned method. After you have gotten rid of the bugs, identify and find a long-term solution. This might be from an insecticidal soap. If you are using an insecticidal product, always spray in the evening hours so that foliage does not burn.
Animalscbslocal.com

‘It’s An Ethnic Slur’: Insect Society Wants To Rename Gypsy Moths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS/AP) –U.S. bug experts are dropping the name gypsy moth because it is considered an ethnic slur. The invasive caterpillars have been a big problem for New England trees in recent years. The Entomological Society of America says the name for the destructive moth is offensive. “It’s an...
Animalsbelleplaineherald.com

Japanese Beetles Have Emerged

After this most recent rainfall, it seems that Japanese Beetles have come out in full force. This invasive species has been seen by many local community members in their lawns and gardens. Even though the damage to plants looks unpleasant, in most cases it will not kill the plant and there are many ways to mitigate this pest.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Biggest cats in the world

Big cats are found all over the planet, and each species is unique, from the elusive snow leopards that stalk wild sheep in the mountains of Afghanistan to the lions that face off against wildebeest in sub-Saharan Africa. There are many strong contenders for the giant cat crown, but two...
WildlifeVictoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Non-native species almost always detrimental to native species

Every once in a while, a popular bird species kept in captivity is released by pet owners or escapes, and they become successful, start nesting and producing young, and become established as a feral population in the wild. The English settlers, for instance, released house sparrows, European starlings, and rock doves (city pigeons), all now firmly established across the country.
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Wild pigs have climate impact equivalent to 1 million cars, researchers say

Though they were hunted to extinction in the medieval period, wild boar have made a comeback in the UK after escaping from farms in the 1980s and 90s, and are now established in several parts of the country.Meanwhile, US populations of boar have surged in recent decades, while boar introduced into countries including Uruguay and Brazil during the 20th century and Australia during the 18th century, are considered a problematic invasive species.But new research by researchers from The University of Queensland in Australia and The University of Canterbury in New Zealand, suggests wild boar are releasing around 4.9 million...

