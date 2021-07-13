Las Vegas businesses experience furniture shortage, shipping struggles

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Teagan, a new-home community located in a highly desirable West Las Vegas neighborhood. Teagan is situated on South Russell Road just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and the area's major employment centers. The new community is also close to several parks, including Desert Breeze Park, a 240-acre public park that hosts a community center, skate park, dog park, aquatic facility, baseball and soccer fields, roller hockey rinks and picnic areas. Teagan is also just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon, several popular golf courses and shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin.
