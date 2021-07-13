One ABQ Today: Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Trash & Recycling Collection
Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Tuesday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m.
Bus Status
Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.
Events
With capacity restrictions lifted, the Parks and Recreation Department is now able to offer nearly 1,000 additional Swim Lesson spots for children aged 18 months – 14 years old. Classes are structured to be appropriate for age level and experience. Registration includes 8 classes for a total of $40 per child. Sign up at play.cabq.gov.
Upcoming Reminders
Indoor and outdoor pools and splash pads are all now open! And, reservation are also no longer required at City aquatics facilities!
