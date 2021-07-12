Cancel
Oregon coronavirus report for Monday, July 12: 506 new cases in last three days, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND — There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,797 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Oregon Health Authority reported 506 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday bringing the state total to 210,729. The 506 cases are a cumulative total, which includes cases reported over the weekend. Oregon reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday July 9; 172 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 10: and 80 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 11.

