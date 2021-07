What more can be said about cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CCC:USD-DOGE)?. After having a moment in the sun this spring, the digital coin that was started in 2013 as a joke has seen its price fall sharply. After peaking at $0.72 on May 7, the price of Dogecoin has fallen 68% and now sits at $0.23. The cryptocurrency has a long way to go to reach the $1 mark that Dogecoin fans had been hoping to reach during the frenzied trading that took place a few months ago. With the broader cryptocurrency market slumping and regulators cracking down on digital tokens, investors have to ask if there’s any future for Dogecoin, which has no functional purpose and is simply a coin with a picture of a Shiba Inu dog on it?