Clive Barker’s The Mummy is a pretty well known unmade horror at this point, I think, especially with Barker talking about it in more detail during a recent guest appearance on Mick Garris’ Post Mortem podcast. Barker was hired in 1990 to write and direct The Mummy for Universal and wrote a script with Garris that—in pure Barker fashion—would have been much more of its own, bizarre, metaphysical and psychosexual thing than any kind of straightforward remake of the original Universal film. Barker’s script marked the first of many attempts to make The Mummy throughout the ‘90s, and most of the people involved would be major players in the horror field. Barker was followed by George Romero, who again co-wrote with Garris. Then came Joe Dante, Wes Craven and, finally, Deep Rising director Stephen Sommers, who turned it into a huge hit.